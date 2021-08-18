Inspired Home Real Estate & Staging - 8/18/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jeri Jo Meyer, Broker and Owner of Inspired Home Real Estate and Staging talks about their agents and their role in the Staging process. They are also looking for additional Agents. For more information please visit Inspired-Home.com or call (517) 580-7080.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook