Inspired Home Real Estate & Staging - 6/18/21

Jeri Jo Meyer, Broker and Owner of Inspired Home Real Estate & Staging and Emma Henry, Assistant Executive Director at Capital Area Housing Partnership talk about all of the resources available at the Capital Area Housing Partnership to help you on your journey to home ownership and after. For more information please visit Inspired-Home.com or call (517) 580-7080.

