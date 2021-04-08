Inspired Home Real Estate & Staging - 4/8/21

Jeri Jo Meyer, Broker & Owner at Inspired Home Real Estate & Staging talks about what is new at Inspired Homes and how we are in a Sellers Market currently and how they are able to help your house sell quickly. For more information please visit Inspired-Home.com or call (517) 580-7080.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.