Ingham ISD's Wilson Talent Center - 11/27/24

LANSING, Mich. — Joe Wenzel, Principal at Ingham ISD's Wilson Talent Center, invites families to learn more about Career & Technical Education program offerings at an Open House on December 11, 2024 from 4:30-7:30 pm. For more information please visit inghamisd.org/wtc or call (517) 244-1334.
