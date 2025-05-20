Ingham ISD's Wilson Talent Center - 05/20/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Wilson Talent Center's Automotive Technology program is hosting a Cruise-In Car Show on Friday, May 30 from 4:00-7:00 pm at 611 Hagadorn Road in Mason. Community members, students and alumni are all invited to participate. There is no cost to attend. For more information please visit InghamISD.org/wtc or call (517) 244-1334.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.