Ingham ISD's Wilson Talent Center - 04/27/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Wilson Talent Center will host its Year-End Student Showcase on Thursday, May 7 from 4-7 PM in Mason. This event is open to the public. For more information please visit InghamISD.org/wtc or call (517) 244-1334.

Wilson Talent Center

Year-End Student Showcase

May 7th 4 - 7PM

611 Hagadorn Road

Mason, MI

Open to the Public

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