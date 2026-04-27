Ingham ISD's Wilson Talent Center - 04/27/26

LANSING, Mich. — The Wilson Talent Center will host its Year-End Student Showcase on Thursday, May 7 from 4-7 PM in Mason. This event is open to the public. For more information please visit InghamISD.org/wtc or call (517) 244-1334.
Wilson Talent Center
Year-End Student Showcase
May 7th 4 - 7PM
611 Hagadorn Road
Mason, MI
Open to the Public
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.