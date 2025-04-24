Ingham ISD's Wilson Talent Center - 04/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Wilson Talent Center offers Career & Technical Education programs for high school juniors and seniors. Their Year-End Student Showcase, which is open to the public, is coming up on May 8th from 4:00-7:00 pm. For more information please visit InghamISD.org/wtc or call (517) 244-1334.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.