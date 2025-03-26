Ingham ISD Transition - 03/26/25

Ingham ISD’s transition programs support students aged 18-26 in developing independence through real-world experiences. With a focus on work, community participation, education, and independent living, students gain valuable experience through job coaching, community-based instruction, and daily skill-building. Mike McDonald and Amber Dale share more about the programs and how to get involved.

For more information please visit InghamISD.org or call (517) 244-1314.

