Ingham ISD Special Education Bond - 02/25/26

LANSING, Mich. — On May 5, 2026, voters within the Ingham ISD service area will be asked to consider a Special Education Facilities Bond for capital improvements at Beekman Center and Heartwood School, which serve students with complex special education needs from 12 local school districts. If approved, the bond would support the replacement of the aging Beekman Center and renovations to Heartwood School to improve safety, accessibility and functionality of these center-based facilities. For more information, please visit inghamisd.org/2026SpecialEducationBond or call (517) 676-1051.

