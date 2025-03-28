Watch Now
Ingham ISD - PreK For All - 03/28/25

LANSING, Mich. — Hear from Danielle Redman as she explains PreK for All and when it's time to start thinking about it for your child. PreK for All is a free, high-quality preschool program for children turning 4 by December 1, 2025. It provides a nurturing environment to develop social, emotional, and academic skills before Kindergarten. Danielle walks you through the application process at www.inghampreschool.org, where you can choose the program location that best fits your needs, like a school district or childcare center. Enroll early at www.inghampreschool.org to secure a spot!

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

