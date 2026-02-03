Ingham ISD - PreK For All - 02/03/26

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Hayner, PreK for All Technician at Ingham ISD, explains how families with a child who turns 4 by December 2026 can enroll in a PreK for All classroom in their community. She shares what families can expect from the program and how to get started with the application process. For more information, please visit InghamPreschool.org or call (517) 244-1246.

