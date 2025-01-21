Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Ingham ISD - PreK For All - 01/21/25

Posted

LANSING, Mich. — Hear from Alex, a parent whose child attends preschool through PreK for All. Alex shares how this free program provides high-quality early education, allowing him and his wife to continue working. He emphasizes the program's positive impact on his son's social, emotional and academic development, preparing him well for kindergarten. For more information please visit InghamPreSchool.org or call (517) 244-1246.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

Deb Hart

Deb Hart

Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below