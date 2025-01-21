Ingham ISD - PreK For All - 01/21/25

LANSING, Mich. — Hear from Alex, a parent whose child attends preschool through PreK for All. Alex shares how this free program provides high-quality early education, allowing him and his wife to continue working. He emphasizes the program's positive impact on his son's social, emotional and academic development, preparing him well for kindergarten. For more information please visit InghamPreSchool.org or call (517) 244-1246.

