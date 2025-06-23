Watch Now
Ingham Intermediate School District - 06/23/25

LANSING, Mich. — Jared Kubokawa from Ingham ISD shares easy ways families can keep learning going all summer. Simple activities like reading daily, joining library programs, using free learning tools, and exploring the world through play, cooking, or nature can help students stay sharp and ready for fall. For more information please visit InghamISD.org or call (517) 676-1051.

