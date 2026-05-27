Ingham Intermediate School District - 05/27/26

LANSING, Mich. — In this interview, Shalonda James-Garza from Ingham ISD explains why mental health support in schools is essential, emphasizing the strong connection between emotional well-being and student success, as well as the role schools play in providing accessible care. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org/MentalHealth or call (517) 676-1051.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.