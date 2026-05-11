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Ingham Intermediate School District - 05/11/26

Mental health support in schools is essential, emphasizing the strong connection between emotional well-being and student success.
Ingham Intermediate School District - 05/11/26
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LANSING, Mich. — In this interview, Shalonda James-Garza from Ingham ISD explains why mental health support in schools is essential, emphasizing the strong connection between emotional well-being and student success, as well as the role schools play in providing accessible care. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org/MentalHealth or call (517) 676-1051.

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