Ingham Intermediate School District - 05/11/26

LANSING, Mich. — In this interview, Shalonda James-Garza from Ingham ISD explains why mental health support in schools is essential, emphasizing the strong connection between emotional well-being and student success, as well as the role schools play in providing accessible care. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org/MentalHealth or call (517) 676-1051.

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