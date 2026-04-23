Ingham Intermediate School District - 04/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham ISD shares information about the new Michigan Career Development Model and how districts in Ingham County are using it to impact students. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org or call (517) 676-1051.

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