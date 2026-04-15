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Ingham Intermediate School District - 04/15/26

Heidi Gascon and Katherine Andersen from Ingham ISD explain how children learn to read and the key skills that support strong literacy development.
Ingham Intermediate School District - 04/15/26
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LANSING, Mich. — Heidi Gascon and Katherine Andersen from Ingham ISD explain how children learn to read and the key skills that support strong literacy development. They also share how schools are supporting students and where families and community members can find resources to help children grow as readers. For more information, please visit InghamISD.org or cal (517) 676-1051.

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