Ingham County Sheriff's Office K-9 Team - 2/14/23

LANSING, Mich. — Deputy Stephanie Manuel and Deputy William Bellanger with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office K-9 Team talk about their upcoming Comedy Fundraiser on March 11th featuring Heywood Banks benefiting the K-9 Team and dogs. For more information please https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ingham-county-sheriffs-office-k9-fundraiser-featuring-heywood-banks-tickets-512076403307 or call (517) 676-8267.

