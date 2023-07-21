Ingham County Sheriff's Office - 7/21/23

LANSING, Mich. — Cynthia Johnson, Program Coordinator with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office talks about the programming at the Ingham County Jail and especially the Hustle 2.0 Program. For more information please visit ingham.org or call (517) 676-2431.

