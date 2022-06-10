Ingham County Parks Department - 6/10/22

LANSING, Mich. — Tim Buckley Park Manager with Ingham County Parks Department talks about the Burchfield County Park Canoe and Kayak services available. For more information please visit pk.ingham.org or call (517) 676-2233.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.