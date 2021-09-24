Ingham County Fair - 9/24/21

LANSING, Mich. — Lindsey McKeever, Director at Ingham County Fair Grounds talks about their new event, Jack O' Lanterns Unleashed coming to the fair grounds October 8th-10th, October 15th-17th, October 22nd-24th and October 28th-31st. Take a journey down Jack O' Lantern Lane and see 5,000 hand carved pumpkins come to life. For more information please visit JackoLanternsUnleashed.com or call (517) 676-2857.
