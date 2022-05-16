Watch
Ingham County Department of Health and Human Services - 5/16/22

Posted at 9:15 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 09:15:50-04

LANSING, Mich. — Rebecca Meszaros Community Resource Coordinator at Michigan Department of Health & Human Services talks about the upcoming Spring Job Fair on May 19 from 10am to 2pm. There will be 30 employers with 150 open positions. For more information please visit camw.org

