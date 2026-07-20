Impression 5 Science Center - 07/20/26

LANSING, Mich. — Micaela Balzer and Jack Haynes stop by to discuss the upcoming Career Exploration Series event at Impression 5 Science Center.

For details, please visit Impression5.org or call (517) 485-8116.

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