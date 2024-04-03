Impression 5 Science Center - 04/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Erik Larson, Executive Director of Impression 5 Science Center talks about the newest traveling exhibit, Scooby-Doo! Mansion Mayhem which is running until May 12th. For more information please visit impression5.org or call 517-485-8116.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.