Impact Health USA - 07/25/24

LANSING, Mich. — Josh Thompson started a national Telehealth business helping patients get access to doctors for a variety of services including primary care, obesity medications & mental health. After creating an impactful business, he started consulting other entrepreneurs and clinic owners on how to create and launch a business and the healthcare sector. After many years, Impact Health USA, the company which Josh Thompson is the CEO of, is now offering the opportunity to buy a business that is completely run by Impact Health USA. For more information please visit impacthealthusa.com or call (602) 562-2555.
