Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Impact Health USA - 07/25/24

Posted at 8:43 AM, Jul 25, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Josh Thompson started a national Telehealth business helping patients get access to doctors for a variety of services including primary care, obesity medications & mental health. After creating an impactful business, he started consulting other entrepreneurs and clinic owners on how to create and launch a business and the healthcare sector. After many years, Impact Health USA, the company which Josh Thompson is the CEO of, is now offering the opportunity to buy a business that is completely run by Impact Health USA. For more information please visit impacthealthusa.com or call (602) 562-2555.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend? For a small investment you could be part of the Morning Blend!
Please complete the form below