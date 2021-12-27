Ideal You - 12/27/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Geri Williams, D.C. Supervising Doctor at Ideal You talks about busting some Cold Weather Myths. Learn how to separate fact from fiction on 4 common myths so we can stay healthy outdoors this winter. For more information please visit IdealYou.us or call (844) 278-4443.

