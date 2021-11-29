Ideal You - 11/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Geri Williams, D.C., Supervising Doctor at Ideal You talks about simple strategies that can help you keep your digestion running smoothly. Indigestion is a daily problem for nearly 30% of all Americans. Your food choices and the way you eat your food have a direct impact on your digestion. And taking just a few simple steps at mealtime can help you reduce acid reflux, increase metabolism and improve your overall health as well. For more information please visit IdealYou.us or call (844) 278-4443.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.