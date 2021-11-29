Ideal You - 11/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Geri Williams, D.C., Supervising Doctor at Ideal You talks about simple strategies that can help you keep your digestion running smoothly. Indigestion is a daily problem for nearly 30% of all Americans. Your food choices and the way you eat your food have a direct impact on your digestion. And taking just a few simple steps at mealtime can help you reduce acid reflux, increase metabolism and improve your overall health as well. For more information please visit IdealYou.us or call (844) 278-4443.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook