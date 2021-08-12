Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives - 8/12/21

LANSING, Mich. — Sandy Bailey-Bristol, Associate Broker/Realtor with Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives gives us the best advice for buyers in the current housing market and where it looks to be headed. For more information please visit RealtyIsMyBiz.com or call (517) 285-5509.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook