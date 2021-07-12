Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives - 7/12/21

Jennifer Willcutt, Real Estate Agent at Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives talks about why buyers should work with a real estate agent. For more information, visit HowardHanna.com/jenniferwillcutt or by calling 517-285-1287.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook