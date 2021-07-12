Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives - 7/12/21

Jennifer Willcutt, Real Estate Agent at Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives talks about why buyers should work with a real estate agent. For more information, visit HowardHanna.com/jenniferwillcutt or by calling 517-285-1287.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.