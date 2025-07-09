Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Air Jubilee in Jackson - 07/9/25

LANSING, Mich. — The skies over Jackson will be alive with vibrant color July 14-20 as the Hot Air Jubilee and the BFA U.S. Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship will bring pilots, spectators, and ballooning enthusiasts from across the country to town. Held at Ella Sharp Park, the annual Jubilee featured dozens of hot air balloons launching at sunrise and sunset, offering breathtaking views and a festive atmosphere. This year, the event doubled as the stage for the U.S. Women’s National Championship, drawing top female pilots competing for the national title. For more information please visit HotAirJubilee.com or call (517) 782-1515.

