Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence - 7/17/23

LANSING, Mich. — Kathy Mrozinski, Marketing Coordinator for Hospice of Lansing and Michael Flory, Custom Built Design and Remodeling Owner, CEO & Visionary talk about their upcoming Golf "Fore" Hospice Golf Outing - Charity Fundraiser for Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence. All proceeds and donations for this event will provide charitable care funds for the underserved & uninsured and additional therapies at the end-of-life. For more information please visit bit.ly/golfforehospice or call (517) 882-4500.

