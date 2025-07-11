Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence - 7/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — Kathy Mrozinski with Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence is joined by Nathan Robertson of Adna Technologies, 19th Hole Award Sponsor, to share why you should sign up for their 5th Annual Golf "Fore" Hospice charity golf outing on August 19th. As a non-profit hospice, proceeds from this charity golf outing will support the Building on our Promise campaign to expand Stoneleigh Residence.

For more information please visit hospiceoflansing.org or call (517) 882-4500

