Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence - 07/23/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kathy Mrozinski, Director of Marketing & Development for Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence and Nathan Robertson of Adna Technologies, share how you can make a difference at end-of-life by supporting Golf "Fore" Hospice, charity golf outing. For more information please visit bit.ly/golfforehospice2024 or call (517) 882-4500.
