Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence - 07/23/24

LANSING, Mich. — Kathy Mrozinski, Director of Marketing & Development for Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence and Nathan Robertson of Adna Technologies, share how you can make a difference at end-of-life by supporting Golf "Fore" Hospice, charity golf outing. For more information please visit bit.ly/golfforehospice2024 or call (517) 882-4500.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook