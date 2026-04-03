Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence - 04/03/26

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Vida and Kathy Mrozinski with Hospice of Lansing & Stoneleigh Residence share about the expansion of Stoneleigh Residence, a project that will help meet the communities need at end-of-life. For more information, please visit HospiceOfLansing.org or call (517) 882-4500.

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