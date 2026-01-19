Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Home Builders of Association of Greater Lansing - 01/19/26

LANSING, Mich. — The 2026 Wild Game Dinner, sponsored by Thompson's Garage is Saturday, January 24th at Eagle Eye Banquet Facility. Enjoy an evening of fun with gun raffles, prize table raffles, cash raffles, the announcement of the Big Buck Contest winners and a fabulous, unique meal. Tickets can be purchased at HBALansing.com.

