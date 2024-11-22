Home Builders Association of Jackson - 11/22/24

LANSING, Mich. — Patrick O'Dowd, Executive Officer with Home Builders Association of Jackson and Tina Yeo-Lindsey, of Hometown Heating Cooling & More talks about her experience as a vendor at the annual Home & Garden Show in Jackson, MI. For more information please visit HBAJMI.com or call (517) 793-4800.
