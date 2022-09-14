Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 9/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing and Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talk about what you can see at the Parade of Homes happening Today through Sunday. For more information please visit hbalansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.

