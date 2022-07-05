Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 7/4/22

Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 09:20:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of HBA of Greater Lansing talks about job openings association wide including Key Builders Inc. and Rycus flooring. For more information please visit HBALansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019