Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 6/21/23

Posted at 9:08 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 09:08:00-04

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing and Susi Elkins, Chief Community Impact Officer with MSU Federal Credit Union talk about the upcoming 2023 Parade of Homes, presented by MSU Federal Credit Union. For more information please visit HBALansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.

