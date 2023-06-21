Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 6/21/23

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing and Susi Elkins, Chief Community Impact Officer with MSU Federal Credit Union talk about the upcoming 2023 Parade of Homes, presented by MSU Federal Credit Union. For more information please visit HBALansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook