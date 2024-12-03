Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 12/03/24

LANSING, Mich. — Consider helping the kids in our community by donating a new, unwrapped toy at one of the 210 companies where donation boxes are located. You can also make a monetary donation at HBAlansing.com. Come join us for a wonderful evening on Thursday, December 5 at our annual Toys for Tots Dinner. Details at HBAlansing.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook