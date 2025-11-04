Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 11/04/25

LANSING, Mich. — The 2025 Toys for Tots Campaign is underway! Host a donation box at your business, make a monetary donation, consider donating to our silent auction or stop by one our many locations and drop off a toy. If you are interested in hosting a donation box at your location or donating an item for our silent auction, please call (517) 323-3254 or email ckosloski@hbalansing.com. For additional information, please visit HBALansing.com.
