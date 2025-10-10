Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 10/10/25

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of the 16. Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing, and Erik Larsen, Executive Director of Impression 5 Science Center discuss how Design & Build Day gives kids a chance to learn about the trades in an hands on environment. Each station will offer a different project using tools, design elements and construction products. It's fun for the whole family! For more information visit hbalansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.
