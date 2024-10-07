Watch Now
Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 10/07/24

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for a hands-on adventure into the world of skilled trades and home building—sponsored by the Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing! On Saturday, October 12, starting at 9:30 a.m., dive into interactive activities led by real professionals in plumbing, electrical work, landscaping, roofing, and more! You’ll have the chance to learn how to use tools, explore various careers, and even try your hand at some amazing projects. It’s a day full of fun, discovery, and creativity! For more information please visit HBAlansing.com or call (517) 323-3254, or visit Impression5.org/special-events or call (517) 485-8116.

