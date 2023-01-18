Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 1/18/23

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing talks about the upcoming Wild Game dinner on January 21st. For more information please visit www.hbalansing.com or call (517) 323-3254.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook