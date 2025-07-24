Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 07/24/25

LANSING, Mich. — Join us for an adventurous night out for the whole family, even your furry four-legged friends! Let the dogs play at the East Lansing dog park, walk the trails together and head back to the parking lot for a delicious meal from the Elite Eatery Food Truck! Your participation will help raise funds for Willow Haven Animal Sanctuary to help continue their amazing work. Dogs from the rescue will be participating and available. To register or to make a donation, visit HBALansing.com.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

