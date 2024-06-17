Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 06/17/24

LANSING, Mich. — The 2024 Parade of Homes, presented by MSU Federal Credit Union is Wednesday, June 19 through Sunday, June 23. Details on the homes and event information can be found at www.hbalansing.com.

