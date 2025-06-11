Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 06/11/25

LANSING, Mich. — The 2025 Parade of Homes presented by MSU Federal Credit Union is June 18 through June 22. See the area's best homes and remodel projects during this five-day event. Tickets can be purchased at select MSUFCU branches, online and at the homes during the Parade. Visit HBALansing.com for details.

