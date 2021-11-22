Holy Cross Services/New Hope Community Center - 11/22/21

LANSING, Mich. — Angela Matthews, Housing Navigator with Holy Cross Services talks about navigating Homelessness in a Pandemic. She talks about the services they have a available if you or someone you know are in need. For more information please visit HolyCrossServices.org or call (517) 657-8145.

