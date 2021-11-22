Watch
Holy Cross Services/New Hope Community Center - 11/22/21

Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 09:51:30-05

LANSING, Mich. — Angela Matthews, Housing Navigator with Holy Cross Services talks about navigating Homelessness in a Pandemic. She talks about the services they have a available if you or someone you know are in need. For more information please visit HolyCrossServices.org or call (517) 657-8145.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

