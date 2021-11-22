Holy Cross Services/New Hope Community Center - 11/22/21

LANSING, Mich. — Angela Matthews, Housing Navigator with Holy Cross Services talks about navigating Homelessness in a Pandemic. She talks about the services they have a available if you or someone you know are in need. For more information please visit HolyCrossServices.org or call (517) 657-8145.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.