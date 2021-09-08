Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 9/8/21

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency and Chelsea Roberts, Director of Development at Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center talk about their upcoming 14-day Virtual Auction and Event series to benefit hope, healing and justice for children from September 10th-23rd. For more information please visit SmallTalkCAC.org or call (517) 253-0728.

