Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency - 9/1/21

LANSING, Mich. — Pat Brown, President of Holt & Dimondale Insurance Agency and Chelsea Roberts, Director of Development at Small Talk Children's Advocacy Center talk about their upcoming 14-day Virtual Auction and Event series to benefit hope, healing and justice for children from September 10th-23rd. For more information please visit SmallTalkCAC.org or call (517) 253-0728.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.